Fill posts of teachers, demands students' body

Shimla, March 2
Activists of Students’ Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest outside the Secretariat today. They submitted a memorandum to Education Minister Rohit Thakur and demanded that all vacant posts in the state colleges be filled. They also sought a probe into recruitment of teachers to Himachal Pradesh University and Sardar Patel University
SFI state secretary Amit Thakur said: “We demand that the selection criterion for recruitment of assistant professor be reinstated. It has been observed that candidates are not being selected on the basis of merit in written test.”
