Shimla: Film fest concludes at Gaiety Theatre

Shimla, September 26

A Two-day film festival “ek soch”, which was organised by the Him Cine society of the Bharatiya Chitra Sadhana, concluded at Gaiety Theatre today evening.

Secretary of the society Sanjay Sood said films from across the country were exhibited during the event. “Master classes were also held, which were taken by eminent author, screenplay writer and columnist Adwita Kala, actor and director Arun Arora and National Film Award winner Vivek Mohan,” he added.

The trainers highlighted the spirit of humanism and societal conflicts portrayed in Indian Cinema and its nuances. The festival was attended by local film buffs and around 100 media students of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh, Dharamsala, Shoolini University, Solan, APG Shimla University, Himachal Pradesh University, Rajkiya Kanya Mahavidyalaya, Kotsher and Sanjauli Government College.

