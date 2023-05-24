Finally, Deputy Mayor assumes charge at Town Hall building

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 23

Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal assumed office at the Town Hall building today, nine days after being elected to the post. She had refused to sit at the office in Sabzi Mandi, asserting that she should be allowed to sit in the Town Hall building.

The SMC election results were announced on May 4 and Surender Chauhan and Uma Kaushal were elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor, respectively, on May 15.

Chauhan had assumed charge the same day at the MC office in the Town Hall building. Kaushal was asked to sit at the new office at Sabzi Mandi but she refused to assume charge there, demanding that she also be allowed to sit and work at the Town Hall building as was done during the terms of former Deputy Mayors. Cutting across party lines, leaders of the BJP and the CPI had also targeted the Congress on the matter.

After she refused to take charge at the Sabzi Mandi office, she was managing work from her home. Even when she visited the Town Hall building last week, she sat next to the Mayor for nearly three hours and met the public.

Ward councillors gave her a rousing welcome on Tuesday as she assumed office. She took stock of the development works and ongoing projects in the city.