Finally, eco-friendly market becomes functional at Marhi

Abhinav Vashisht

KULLU, OCTOBER 18

Finally, the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in February 2014, to construct an eco-friendly market in Marhi to facilitate the visitors and conserve the fragile ecology of the Rohtang region have been complied with after over eight years and the eco-friendly market has recently started catering to the tourists visiting Rohtang Pass near Manali. Though finishing touches are being provided the market and other basic amenities have started functioning.

Kullu District Tourism Development Officer (DTDO) Sunayna Sharma said the market was formally handed over to the beneficiaries today. She said that the project had been accomplished at a cost of Rs 7.23 crores.

Marhi is a famous tourist spot between Manali and Rohtang and it is thrown open for the tourists as a snow point in the month of April till the road to Rohtang Pass is restored later by the end of May. The market has 16 stalls and almost all kinds of items needed by the tourists are available in this small market.

The construction work of parking at Marhi has been completed. The sewage treatment plant has been made functional and electricity supply has also been provided for it. In the event of power supply disruption, the Manali Tourism Development Council (TDC) has sanctioned Rs 24 lakh to the Jal Shakti Department for generator sets for the operation of the plant. The Jal Shakti Department has been asked to keep the plant running at all times.

It is the responsibility of the TDC to create facilities to give shape to the directions of the NGT. No construction or activities can be undertaken without the permission of the NGT in the region. The TDC authorities said that the remaining works of the eco-friendly market will be completed soon.

The residents alleged that while the government had failed or delayed to initiate development procedures as directed by the NGT, the administrative authorities had forcefully and hastily implemented those directions, which snatched the employment of a large number of people. They said that the order for barriers, permits and banning commercial activities were enforced almost instantly after the orders of the NGT but work on creating eco-friendly toilets, eco-friendly market and other such efforts to conserve the fragile ecology of Rohtang were lingered.