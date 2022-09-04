Finally, police get 1,241 new constables

Shimla, September 3
As many as 1,241 posts of constables, including 89 vacancies of drivers, have been finally filled in Himachal Pradesh Police. Of the selected candidates 972 are male and 269 are female. A total of 135 ex-servicemen have also made it to the final list.
The written exam for the posts was held on July 3 and 69,405 candidates had appeared for 1,334 posts of constables. A total of 12,336 candidates — 9,629 males and 2,707 females — had cleared the exam.
DGP Sanjay Kundu congratulated and welcomed the selected candidates in the Police Department.
The selected candidates will report to the concerned battalions on September 6. All District Superintendents of Police will provide the relevant record to the Commandants of battalions for issuance of appointment letters to the selected candidates.
