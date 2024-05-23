Finally, poll race begins in real earnest in Solan

Solan, May 22
Campaigning is finally picking up pace in Solan, with candidates of both the Congress and the BJP sweating it out to reach out to the electorate today.
BJP MP and party’s nominee for the Shimla seat Suresh Kashyap today campaigned at the Central Research Institute, Kasauli, Kumarhatti, Dharampur and Subathu areas of the Kasauli Assembly constituency.
Harping on the party’s agenda of crossing 400 seats, he said, “Five out of the seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections have been completed. Prime Minister Modi has crossed 310 seats, signifying the party’s popularity and strength. In the remaining sixth and seventh phases, voters have to help the party achieve its target.”
Kashyap said the issue of reservation had always been sensitive and controversial in Indian politics.
He alleged that the Congress had a history of opposing the SC-ST reservation. He said had Dr BR Ambedkar not been there, SC-ST communities would have never got reservation. He alleged that Jawaharlal Nehru had written letters to then chief ministers expressing his disagreement towards reservation.
“All Prime Ministers from Nehru to Rajiv Gandhi always opposed SC-ST reservation. The purpose of reservation is to bring into the mainstream those sections of the society which have been socially and economically backward for centuries,” he said.
He accused the INDIA bloc of divisive thinking, stating that whenever the alliance becomes active, three major malaise are seen in society - communalism, extreme casteism and nepotism.
Congress’ Vinod Sultanpuri, the sitting Kasauli MLA, campaigned in Sirmaur district today where he addressed public meetings.
He was accorded a rousing reception by the party functionaries in various areas of the Renukaji segment. He is set to visit Shillai tomorrow.
Sultanpuri said, “This election is being fought for the development of the Shimla Lok Sabha seat, and we will take this fight forward together.” He talked about the developmental initiatives of the Congress government in the state, and said he was keen to take up the issues of the area before the Central government if elected.
The Kasauli MLA said the BJP failed to seek adequate funds for the state during the rain-induced disaster.
