Palampur: Finally, power supply to widow’s house restored

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, JANUARY 3

Finally, power supply to the house of Tilka Devi (60), a widow living at Rajpur village in Palampur, has been restored. The Tribune had highlighted the issue of the widow living in her house without power for several years in these columns last month. Later, a local NGO Him Kalyan Samiti came to her rescue and cleared her electricity bill arrears to pave the way for restoration of power supply.

Parveen Sharma, head of the NGO, said that when the matter came to his notice he visited the office of Assistant Engineer, HPSEB, Palampur. He was told that electricity bills of her house amounting to Rs 57,000 were outstanding since 2016-17. Therefore, power supply to her house was disconnected. He said his NGO paid Rs 42,000 by making collection from the public while Palampur MLA Ashish Butail paid Rs 15,000 through SDM, Palampur. Her outstanding arrears were cleared and power supply to her house was restored. He said Tilka Devi was living without electricity supply for the past seven years.

Tilka Devi, a widow, had been struggling for the past several years to get her name included in the Below Poverty Line and other schemes of the government so that she could receive financial assistance. At present, she is not getting the benefits of the BPL, the Integrated Rural Development Programme (IRDP) or Antyodaya schemes.

She lives in a kutcha house, which is on the verge of collapse.

She has been unable to get an LPG connection under the Ujjwala Yojana and funds for the construction of a toilet under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Palampur