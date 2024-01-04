Palampur: Finally, power supply to widow’s house restored

Ravinder Sood
Palampur, JANUARY 3
Finally, power supply to the house of Tilka Devi (60), a widow living at Rajpur village in Palampur, has been restored. The Tribune had highlighted the issue of the widow living in her house without power for several years in these columns last month. Later, a local NGO Him Kalyan Samiti came to her rescue and cleared her electricity bill arrears to pave the way for restoration of power supply.
Parveen Sharma, head of the NGO, said that when the matter came to his notice he visited the office of Assistant Engineer, HPSEB, Palampur. He was told that electricity bills of her house amounting to Rs 57,000 were outstanding since 2016-17. Therefore, power supply to her house was disconnected. He said his NGO paid Rs 42,000 by making collection from the public while Palampur MLA Ashish Butail paid Rs 15,000 through SDM, Palampur. Her outstanding arrears were cleared and power supply to her house was restored. He said Tilka Devi was living without electricity supply for the past seven years.
Tilka Devi, a widow, had been struggling for the past several years to get her name included in the Below Poverty Line and other schemes of the government so that she could receive financial assistance. At present, she is not getting the benefits of the BPL, the Integrated Rural Development Programme (IRDP) or Antyodaya schemes.
She lives in a kutcha house, which is on the verge of collapse.
She has been unable to get an LPG connection under the Ujjwala Yojana and funds for the construction of a toilet under the Swachh Bharat Mission.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED examining Delhi CM’s reply; may issue fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case
The 55-year-old AAP national convenor had refused to depose ...
2 sharpshooters of Himanshu and Naveen Bali gang arrested in Delhi following encounter
The Delhi Crime Branch arrests Kapil (22) and Rahul (19), bo...
Gurugram hotel owner shot Punjab model Divya Pahuja for blackmailing him with his 'obscene pictures'; CCTV shows body dragged into blue BMW car
She had recently secured bail after 7 years in connection wi...
Jaishankar recalls how Nehru was hesitant in taking help from US following 1962 war with China
The Union minister was speaking at the launch of his new boo...