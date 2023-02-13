Finally, remote Kullu village to get mobile network today

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, February 12

The remote Shakti village in Gadaparli panchayat of Banjar subdivision will now be connected with mobile network. Airtel has set up a telecom tower near Majhan village that will start functioning from tomorrow and connect 10 villages of the panchayat.

Still await road, power facilities Falling in the eco-fragile Great Himalayan National Park region, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Shakti, Maror and Shugad villages still do not have power & road facilities

In May last year, the PWD had said a survey was done for constructing a road from Niharni to Shakti. But, nothing concrete has been done so far

The National Board for Wildlife gave its nod to lay 11 kV HT transmission line for these villages in March 2022. But, the Forest Dept’s nod is still awaited

Falling in the Great Himalayan National Park (GHNP) region, Shakti village does not have electricity or road facility yet. However, various NGOs and the government have installed solar lights in the village.

After 75 years of Independence, villagers will finally be connected with the rest of the world through mobile phones. Even today, they are deprived of basic facilities and have to walk 24 km to reach Sainj for essential works.

The nearest road at Niharni is 18 km from Maror, 14 km from Shakti and 12 km from Shugad village. The trek route is quite risky and becomes even more unsafe during rain and snowfall. The school in the locality is only up to

Class VIII and the dispensary at Bah is 20 km away.

Shakti, Maror and Shugad villages still do not have power and road facilities because they fall in the eco-fragile GHNP region. The GHNP is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, due to which there have been technical glitches in providing power and road facilities.

Kullu DC Ashutosh Garg had visited the villages along with a team of officials of various departments in October 2021 to provide road connectivity and power facility.

The PWD authorities had stated in May last year that the matter of providing road facility to Shakti village was under consideration. They had added that a survey had been done for constructing a road from Niharni to Shakti. But, nothing concrete has been done so far.

The remote villages are hopeful of receiving power soon as the National Board for Wildlife gave its nod for laying 11 kV HT transmission line in March last year. The State Board for Wildlife had already given its permission, but the Forest Department nod is still awaited. The project is estimated to cost Rs 6.12 crore.