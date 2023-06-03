Finance Secretary visits Palampur University

Our Correspondent

Palampur, June 2

Secretary (Finance) Akshay Sood yesterday asked scientists of CSK HP Agriculture University to educate farmers, teachers and students about new technologies.

Sood visited molecular cytogenetic and tissue culture laboratory. He appreciated efforts of the VC in developing state-of-the-art research facilities on a par with international laboratories. He said speed breeding should be utilised to develop better wheat varieties. He also visited veterinary clinics and dairy farm.