Finance tunnel, hydrogen projects, Sukhu urges JICA

Dharamsala, February 9
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu held a meeting with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in New Delhi today. He urged the agency to fund projects in Himachal in green hydrogen, tunnelling, dairy and sewerage sectors.
Green energy state target by 2025
The state government is considering setting up green hydrogen plants for vehicles, which will go a long way in achieving the goal of making Himachal a green energy state by 2025. Sukhvinder Sukhu, Chief minister
He said a detailed meeting in this regard would be held in Shimla. The Chief Minister asked the JICA to share the detailed project report in the these sectors so that a blueprint could be prepared.
Sukhu said that small tunnels play an important role in providing better connectivity in hill states, besides saving travel time.
He asked the JICA to include tunnels in the projects to be taken by the agency in the state. “Dairy farming is the other sector in which the JICA will provide support and technology. This will transform the economy of farmers and of the state as a whole. Community-based sewerage and sanitation is another priority of the government,” he said.
Sukhu said, “The government has taken an initiative to replace vehicles in the Transport Department with electric ones. The government is considering setting up green hydrogen plants for vehicles, which will go a long way in achieving the goal of making Himachal a green energy state by 2025.”
Chief representative of JICA Saito Mitsunori assured the Chief Minister that the agency would work on the projects in keeping with the aspirations of the state government.
