Financial aid of Rs 1.59 crore given to poor patients: Govt

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 5

With the state government determined to provide state-of-the-art health facilities to all, new initiatives are being taken to ensure accessible health services to residents at their doorstep, stated a press release issued by the government today.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister

A financial assistance of Rs 1.59 crore has been provided under the Mukhya Mantri Chikitsa Sahayata Kosh (MMCSK), aimed at assisting poor people who have serious illness. The MMCSK is also providing assistance to cover OPD expenses and other miscellaneous expenses of these people.

The beneficiaries will have to produce income certificates from a competent authority at the time of submission of application. However, there is no requirement of income certificate in case of illness like cancer, renal transplantation, major heart surgeries, atrial septal defect (ASD), ventricular septal defect (VSD), valve replacement, bypass surgeries, major spine and brain surgeries.

Eligible beneficiaries can take treatment at government hospitals in Himachal Pradesh, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi; PGI, Chandigarh; Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector-32, Chandigarh, and other hospitals empanelled under various government health insurance schemes running in the state.

To avail of the benefits, application can be made to the office of the Chief Minister or Health Minister by producing documents such as income certificate, treatment cost estimate, original verified bills, photo identity proof, Aadhaar card, photocopy of bank passbook etc. The beneficiaries can also submit applications to the Deputy Commissioner concerned or the local MLA.

“The government is strengthening the health institutions at the rural level and ensuring doctors and other staff there. With this, people will be able to get better health services at their doorstep,” the CM said.

