Financial help for Baijnath flood-hit

Our Correspondent

Palampur, August 27

Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) Kishori Lal today assessed the loss caused to public and private property by recent floods in the upper areas of Baijnath, where several houses have been washed away or damaged. He also distributed financial assistance to the flood victims. He assured them that the government would get their houses rebuilt soon.

Earlier, the CPS held meetings with the officers of different departments at Baijnath and evaluated the extent of damage caused and relief measures undertaken to support the affected families. He stressed the need for expeditious relief measures to help those who had been displaced or adversely impacted by the floods.

He instructed the officials concerned to adhere to the special package norms related to relief, as notified by the state government, and mobilse all available resources to ensure timely provision of necessary assistance.

He directed the officials to ensure efficient implementation of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Guarantee Act, 2011, and to sensitise the people about it.

He also directed the Public Works Department to repair and reopen all the link roads which were damaged in the recent floods so that vehicular traffic could be restored.

