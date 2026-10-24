Financial inclusion campaign launched in Una district

The district administration, under the aegis of the Central Government’s Department of Financial Services, on Wednesday launched a public awareness campaign on financial schemes, including the opening of bank accounts and availing of the benefits of insurance and social security schemes. The campaign will continue until December 31.

According to an official release, the special saturation drive aims to ensure financial inclusion for families that had so far been deprived of these facilities. At least one awareness camp would be organised in every panchayat and urban local body of the district.

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The campaign would focus on creating awareness about the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and the Atal Pension Yojana. The camps would also facilitate the opening of new bank accounts, KYC processing, reactivation of dormant bank accounts, Aadhaar seeding for insurance schemes and access to other banking services. Besides, the participants would be sensitised to the prevention of digital and cyber fraud.