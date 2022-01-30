Finish formalities for Bhuntar bridge construction, says DC

Kullu, January 29

Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg, at a meeting with the officials of the Public Works Department (PWD), State Highways Department and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) here today, directed them to immediately complete all formalities to start the construction of the Bhuntar bailey bridge at the earliest. “Before the bridge is constructed, it is necessary that an alternative system of transport is available to people. At present, the bridge witnesses traffic jams and the problem becomes acute during the tourist season,” he added. He directed the officials to resolve the traffic problem in the next one or two months or before the upcoming tourist season.

NHAI project director Naveen Mishra said that the construction of a four-lane bridge near Bajaura was progressing at speed and in the beginning of April, two lanes of the bridge would be ready. This would relieve pressure from the Bhuntar bailey bridge, he added.

Mishra said that the work to widen the road near Hathithan to four lanes would be completed soon. He added that the four-lane Bajaura bridge would be ready in July. Kullu PWD Superintending Engineer KK Sharma said that the Bhuntar bridge comes under the State Highways Department.

According to a State Highways Department official, the detailed project report (DPR) for widening the Bhuntar bridge to two lanes had been approved and tenders were being invited. He said that as soon as some portion of the four-lane road near Hathithan was ready, the construction of the Bhuntar bridge would also begin. Before its construction, it was necessary to open the four-lane bridge on the Bajaura bypass for traffic. — OC