Finish formalities for Jispa, Sissu heliports soon, officials told

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 18

Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi has asked the administration of Lahaul and Spiti district to prepare an action plan to provide better facilities to the tourists.

He has also directed the district administration to soon complete all the formalities related to the construction of heliports in Jispa and Sissu.

He reviewed the developmental works undergoing in the district through a video conference from Shimla yesterday. Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta and Project Officer Dr Rohit Sharma provided detailed information about various developmental works being done in the tribal district during the virtual meeting.

The minister said all officers concerned should give priority to work pertaining to basic facilities like roads, agriculture, horticulture, health, education, electricity and water. “The number of tourists arriving in Lahaul and Spiti has increased after the opening of the Atal Tunnel on the Manali-Leh highway,” said Negi. He added that it was necessary to provide them better facilities and maintain law and order.

He directed the Deputy Commissioner to prepare an action plan to provide better facilities to the tourists and submit it to the Tribal Development Department. He added that the DC should also include local stakeholders as well as the NDRF and SDRF in the plan.