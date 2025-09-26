DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / FIR against 3 power board officials, 2 others for Rs 11 cr loss to HPSEBL

FIR against 3 power board officials, 2 others for Rs 11 cr loss to HPSEBL

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Sep 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
HP State Electricity Board Limited lost over 11 crore in 2012.
Advertisement

An FIR has been filed on the complaint of Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) chairman Sanjay Gupta by State Vigilance against five individuals for causing a loss of Rs 11.84 crore to the electricity board in 2012. The three accused named in the FIR are now retired HPSEBL officials and the remaining two are the then directors of Gilvert Ispat Private Limited.

Advertisement

As per the FIR, special and undue advantage was given to the Barotiwala-based company, resulting in a loss of Rs 11.84 crore to the electricity board.

In his complaint, Gupta has alleged that the then chairman cum managing director of HPSEBL approved power reconnection to the firm without recovering outstanding dues from the firm in violation of the Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission’s supply code. The FIR further says that special undue relaxation was extended to the company without taking the mandatory concurrence of the Finance and Accounts wing and contrary to the regulatory framework wherein no authority is vested with the power to relax recovery of dues prior to reconnection of supply.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts