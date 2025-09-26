FIR against 3 power board officials, 2 others for Rs 11 cr loss to HPSEBL

An FIR has been filed on the complaint of Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) chairman Sanjay Gupta by State Vigilance against five individuals for causing a loss of Rs 11.84 crore to the electricity board in 2012. The three accused named in the FIR are now retired HPSEBL officials and the remaining two are the then directors of Gilvert Ispat Private Limited.

As per the FIR, special and undue advantage was given to the Barotiwala-based company, resulting in a loss of Rs 11.84 crore to the electricity board.

In his complaint, Gupta has alleged that the then chairman cum managing director of HPSEBL approved power reconnection to the firm without recovering outstanding dues from the firm in violation of the Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission’s supply code. The FIR further says that special undue relaxation was extended to the company without taking the mandatory concurrence of the Finance and Accounts wing and contrary to the regulatory framework wherein no authority is vested with the power to relax recovery of dues prior to reconnection of supply.