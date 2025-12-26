FIR against anti-drugs women’s group in Himachal for ‘detaining’ 3 men during its night patrol

A women group’s night vigil against the heroin menace in their village in Himachal Pradesh face a police complaint for allegedly roughing up three persons, mistaking them for drug peddlers, officials said.

Advertisement

Laghat Mahila Mandal in the Bilapsur district detained three persons on Monday but police found no drugs on them.

Advertisement

One of the detainees filed a police complaint, accusing the group of voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation, wrongful restraint, defamation, rioting and criminal conspiracy.

Advertisement

Pinky Sharma, head of Laghat Mahila Mandal, on Friday said the police case is demotivating and women who were involved in the anti-drug campaign are “refusing to come forward”.

Bilaspur SP Sandeep Dhawal said women’s efforts against drug abuse are commendable, but “no one should take the law into their own hands”.

Advertisement

“If anyone receives information about suspicious activity, they should immediately inform the police so that action can be taken according to the law,” Dhawal said, adding that an investigation into the case is underway.

Sharma, head of the night vigil, said they usually patrol the streets at night, keeping a lookout for drug peddlers.

Women aged 25 to 50, holding torches and sticks, step out of their homes to patrol the silent streets of Laghat in the dead of the winter night, determined to protect their children from drugs. Their target is gangs trafficking adulterated heroin, known locally as ‘chitta’.

Laghat village, which lies between Bairi Rajadian panchayat and Barmana industrial area, sees heavy movement of vehicles round-the-clock, making it an easy transit route for drug peddlers, Sharma said.

On December 22, the women stopped three people they suspected of peddling drugs and reported them to police. But on checking, police found no drugs in their possession.

Later, one of the men, Suresh Mahajan, filed a police complaint. Mahajan also alleged that the women shot a video of the incident, which is circulating online.

Sharma condemned the FIR and said that while the government is running a campaign against drugs, it has filed a case against her and other women for participating in the campaign.

Describing the police case as “demotivating”, she said the “fight to save the youth” from drug addiction will continue.

“Our aim is to apprehend drug traffickers and ensure the village remains safe,” Sharma said. Drug addiction destroys not just an individual but families and the entire community, she added.

Himachal Pradesh is grappling with the spread of drugs, especially ‘chitta’, among the youth. The government has launched a state-wide drive against the drug menace. Police, panchayats and local communities have joined hands to fight the spread of drugs that has claimed many lives in the state.

‘Chitta’, or diacetylmorphine, is a semi-synthetic opioid derived from heroin and is highly addictive and lethal. Overdose can be fatal, former director of State Forensic Science Laboratory Arun Sharma said.

Police earlier said the drug costs between Rs 4,000 and Rs 6,000 per gram. High profit margins have led to a surge in ‘chitta’ trade, with the network increasingly involving students.