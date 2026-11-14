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Home / Himachal Pradesh / FIR against Kangana over social media remarks on Sonia

FIR against Kangana over social media remarks on Sonia

On November 10, Kangana had targeted Sonia following the controversy surrounding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, linking the issue to her

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:52 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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Mandi MP and actress Kangana Ranaut. File
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Mandi MP and actress Kangana Ranaut has been booked for making inflammatory remarks against former AICC president Sonia Gandhi on her social media handles.

On November 10, Kangana had targeted Sonia following the controversy surrounding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, linking the issue to her. She claimed that despite extensive research before filming her movie Emergency, she was unable to understand how members of the Gandhi family were killed years after Sonia entered the family.

Following this, Atul Sharma, a Shimla resident, emailed a complaint to Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tewari, seeking registration of an FIR against Kangana for promoting hatred, questioning constitutional loyalty and spreading false information. He also sought a time-bound investigation into the matter.

The complainant alleged that her posts contained grave insinuations about the deaths of former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi and portrayed Sonia Gandhi as a mysterious foreign national. He termed these inflammatory and unsubstantiated imputations capable of disturbing public tranquillity.

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Acting swiftly, the police registered an FIR against the MP in Shimla. Shimla SSP Gaurav Singh confirmed the development and said a case had been registered under Sections 353 (false information), 356 (defamation) and 196 (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and an investigation had been initiated.

Kangana's remarks also drew criticism from Chief Minister's Media Adviser Naresh Chauhan, who termed them unfortunate and reflective of her mindset. Chauhan said the BJP must explain why it sidelined experienced leaders and dedicated workers who had served the organisation for years and chose a celebrity as its candidate from an important parliamentary constituency like Mandi.

He said that ever since Kangana became an MP, she had frequently remained in the news for controversial statements. Questions had also been raised about her role during the natural disaster, he added.

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