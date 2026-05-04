FIR against man for revealing identity of minor in POCSO case

Acting on the directions of a Special POCSO court in Dharamsala, Indora police have registered an FIR against Ajay Sharma alias Lighty of Kudsa village for allegedly disclosing the identity of a minor victim in a case registered last year.

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According to police, the accused has been booked under Section 13 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act following the court’s order.

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The complaint was filed by Harsimaran Singh, a resident of Kandori, who alleged that the accused had circulated the identity of the minor victim on social media platforms. After initial inaction by the police due to lack of sufficient evidence, the complainant gathered relevant material and approached the court.

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Taking cognisance of the evidence, the court directed Indora police to register an FIR under the POCSO Act and submit a detailed investigation report by June 20.

Confirming the development, Nurpur SP Kulbhushan Verma said an FIR had been registered in compliance with the court’s order. He added that a detailed probe, including examination of digital evidence, would be carried out.

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Police officials said this is the first case of its kind in the Nurpur police district where a person has been booked under the POCSO Act for allegedly revealing the identity of a minor victim on social media, in violation of legal provisions safeguarding privacy and dignity.