FIR against NHPC after Parbati-II tunnel leak in Kullu

An FIR has been registered against the management and employees of NHPC’s Parbati Hydroelectric Project Stage-II (PHEP-II) in Kullu district following a major tunnel leakage that sent water and debris surging into nearby inhabited areas, damaging houses, shops, orchards, agricultural land and sheds.

The case was registered at Sainj police station on a complaint filed by Parag Thakur, vice-president of Raila panchayat, who alleged negligence on the part of the project management and its employees. The sudden discharge from the ADIT-V tunnel affected Raila, Palchara and adjoining areas, triggering concern among residents and prompting an administrative and technical inquiry.

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Banjar SDM Pankaj Sharma on Monday constituted a 12-member committee to ascertain the cause of the leakage, assess the damage and examine whether there was any technical lapse or violation of standard operating procedures. The committee, headed by the Sainj Tehsildar, has been asked to submit a detailed report to the SDM office within five days. However, Sharma later said the report would be submitted within a week.

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The panel includes officials from NHPC’s Parbati Stage-II and Stage-III projects, HPPCL Sharabai, PWD Larji, Jal Shakti Department Larji, agriculture and horticulture departments, Land Conservation-cum-Agriculture Development Office Banjar, BDO Bhunter, Forest Department and District Mining Office.

On Sunday, the SDM, NHPC officials and the Tehsildar conducted a joint inspection of the affected ADIT-V, Raila and RD-14000 areas. The team assessed damage to houses, roads, agricultural and horticultural land and standing crops.

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The committee will also examine the circumstances leading to the sudden flow of water and debris, the condition of the dumping site and safety arrangements at the project site. Preliminary information suggests that the valve house wall burst after excessive water entered the tunnel, resulting in the leakage. Officials, however, said the exact cause would be established only after a detailed technical assessment.

Besides fixing the cause, the panel will quantify the losses suffered by residents to facilitate compensation. Police will separately investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Meanwhile, NHPC distributed ration kits to affected families through the local panchayat. The kits were provided to Thakur Das, Chaman Lal, Dole Ram, Jairam, Rakhu Devi, Rele Ram, Ludar Chand and Bhag Chand and contained essential food items.

Ranjeet Singh, General Manager, PHEP-II, said relief material had been provided and further assistance would be extended as required. He said compensation would be paid on the basis of the inquiry committee’s report.