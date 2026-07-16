FIR against organisers after media reports on illegal rave party in Kullu’s Parbati Valley

The police have taken cognisance of news published in these columns on July 16 under the headline "Fresh rave party planned in Parbati valley despite HC warning" and have registered a case under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the contact mobile number provided for registration on various social media platforms for the event scheduled to be held in the forest near Pulga from September 5 to 7.

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Kullu SP Madan Lal Kaushal confirmed that FIR No 64/2026 had been registered in the Manikaran police station based on the advertisements circulating on social media. "Further investigations are underway as to how this gathering was being publicised without permissions," he stated.

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In a decisive move to curb unauthorised gatherings in the scenic Parbati Valley, local law enforcement has launched a strict crackdown on illegal rave parties, particularly in the Manikaran Valley region. The action comes amid growing concerns about drug use and public disturbances at these unpermitted events.

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In a significant appeal to the community, the SP urged residents and visitors to report any information about planned or ongoing rave parties. "People should inform us about such activities," he said, emphasising the importance of community participation in maintaining peace and safety in the valley.

The police have warned of severe consequences for those found organising or participating in illegal gatherings. "Strict action will be taken as per law," the SP asserted, underlining that violators would face legal proceedings without any leniency.

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The Parbati Valley, known for its natural beauty and spiritual significance, has occasionally attracted unauthorised parties and gatherings. The current crackdown reflects the administration's commitment to preserving the valley's character and ensuring the safety of both residents and tourists.

Authorities have made it clear that maintaining law and order remains their top priority. The multi-pronged approach, combining ground surveillance, digital monitoring and public cooperation, aims to create a safe environment for all while preserving the sanctity of this Himalayan region. Residents and tourists are encouraged to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through official helpline numbers.

Meanwhile, the administration has sorted out alleged threats received by the PIL petitioner in the rave parties case pending in the High Court. Abhishek Rai, the petitioner in CWPIL No. 53 of 2025, had alleged that a woman had threatened him. Today, both neighbours reached a compromise in which both agreed that it happened in a momentary rage and that they will not file FIRs or legal suits about the matter.