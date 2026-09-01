FIR against Rahul Gandhi shows BJP’s authoritarian attitude: Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday accused the BJP of attempting to suppress the voice of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi by registering an FIR against him in Uttarakhand, alleging that the move reflected the party’s fear of Rahul’s growing popularity.

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Sukhu was addressing a state-level protest organised by the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) near the Deputy Commissioner’s office. Hundreds of Congress leaders and workers, including Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Cabinet ministers, MLAs and HPCC president Vinay Kumar, participated in the protest and raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

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Sukhu said Rahul had held a press conference and raised the issue of the alleged insult of All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge in Haldwani. He said Rahul had demanded an FIR against those who had carried out a purification ceremony at the venue, but an FIR was instead registered against Rahul.

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“On the one hand, our national president, who belongs to the Dalit community, was insulted, and on the other, an FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi for raising his voice against it,” Sukhu said, questioning why action had not instead been taken against those who carried out the purification.

The CM termed the development an indication of what he described as the BJP’s “authoritarian attitude”. He alleged that the BJP was attempting to divide the country along religious and caste lines and had now brought issues concerning the National Song and National Anthem into the political discourse.

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Sukhu said Rahul was raising issues of the Constitution, democracy, social justice and equality, and that registering an FIR against him would neither silence his voice nor deter the Congress from raising matters concerning public interest.

He said the Congress stood firmly behind its national leadership and would continue its struggle to protect democracy and the Constitution.

“We will continue to raise our voice against the politics of hatred, discrimination and political vendetta. People of the state will respond strongly against the authoritarian behaviour of the BJP,” he said.