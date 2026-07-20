FIR lodged against ex-Dehra MLA over alleged misuse of Himachal government funds

The Himachal State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered an FIR against former Dehra MLA Hoshiar Singh Chambyal for the alleged misuse of government funds.

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According to a press release issued by the bureau, the FIR was registered at the Vigilance Bureau Police Station in Dharamshala on July 16 based on a complaint filed by an employee of companies owned by Chambyal. The complainant is also among the beneficiaries of the alleged misuse of government funds.

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“Based on the evidence obtained during the investigation, the role of other persons and the possibility of any additional offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act or other relevant legal provisions will also be examined,” the press release said.

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Chambyal could not be contacted despite repeated calls. He had won two consecutive assembly elections as an Independent from Dehra in 2017 and 2022.

However, he resigned as an Independent MLA in 2023 and unsuccessfully contested the by-poll on a BJP ticket against Kamlesh Thakur, the Congress candidate and wife of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

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“During the preliminary investigation, available records, bank records of the concerned beneficiaries, government documents, and statements of the complainants and other individuals were examined. The investigation revealed that during the years 2023 and 2024, financial assistance was sanctioned and issued in the name of some individuals under the MLA Discretionary Grant Scheme, while the complainant and other concerned individuals had allegedly not applied for any such assistance,” the release said.

During the investigation, these beneficiaries also allegedly said that after the assistance amount was credited to their bank accounts, cash was withdrawn and handed over to them.

The Vigilance Bureau said that, based on documentary evidence and bank records collected during verification, it was prima facie revealed that the government funds were allegedly used contrary to the intended purpose and the beneficiaries did not receive the actual benefit of the amount sanctioned in their name.