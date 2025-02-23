DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / FIR lodged in CID document, info leak case

FIR lodged in CID document, info leak case

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Feb 23, 2025 IST
An FIR has been lodged against unknown persons for allegedly leaking the information and documents of the Himachal CID.

The SP, State CID, had filed a complaint at Chotta Shimla police station stating that some person had unlawfully leaked confidential information and documents of the CID and these were being used to defame the agency as well as the state government. On the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been registered under Section 59, 60, 61 (criminal conspiracy), 305, 336(4) (forgery with the intent to harm someone’s reputation) and 353(2) (punishing individuals who make, publish or circulate false information, rumours or statements) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS), 2023.

The FIR has been lodged after confidential information and documents of the CID were leaked and widely published in the media at the state and national levels a few months ago.

