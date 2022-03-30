FIR registered for illegal paragliding in Waknaghat

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, March 29

An entrepreneur was booked by the Kandaghat police for illegally operating a paraglider at a site in Waknaghat after the news was highlighted in these columns today.

Taking a serious note of the activity, officials of the Tourism Department swung into action and visited the site.

District Tourism Development Officer (DTDO) Rati Ram said an FIR had been registered at Kandaghat against the paraglider operator. He was asked to join investigation though he stated that he was out of station.

A team of officials comprising the SHO Kandaghat and DTDO Solan visited the site but found no one there.

SHO Sanjay Rana said an FIR had been registered under Sections 287 and 336 of the IPC for the negligent conduct with respect to machinery and endangering human lives.

He said the site and the operator had been identified. An investigation is under way.

No licence had been granted for paragliding activity at Waknaghat by the DTDO. Locals had brought the activity to the limelight as safety norms were being violated. Online bookings had been made.

The High Court had taken a serious note of a 12-year-old boy’s death at a paragliding site in January and it had constituted a team under the chairmanship of the Secretary, District Legal Service Authority (DLSA), to inspect the sites and verify all permits and permissions required for the registration of adventure sports.