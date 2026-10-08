Fire at Baijnath MC dumping site raises questions over security

A fire that broke out at the Baijnath MC dumping site on late Wednesday night has raised serious questions over the security of the municipal waste-management facility, particularly after CCTV cameras and several costly machines were damaged in the incident.

The fire reportedly caused damage worth lakhs of rupees. The incident came to light after smoke was noticed emanating from the dumping site. The Nagar Parishad was informed, following which officials reached the spot and the fire was brought under control.

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Preliminary information suggests that the fire damaged major machinery and CCTV cameras installed at the site. Two baling machines, a plastic-cutting machine and a road roller kept there were also affected. These machines, which were procured for waste processing and management, had reportedly involved expenditure running into several lakhs of rupees.

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The dumping site was developed by the Nagar Parishad as part of its efforts to scientifically manage and process municipal solid waste. The damage to machinery has, however, raised concerns over the protection of public assets at the facility.

Officials are not ruling out the possibility of the fire being set on by the miscreants. The exact cause of the blaze has not yet been established and will be determined only after a detailed investigation. The fact that CCTV equipment was also damaged has added another dimension to the incident and is likely to be examined by investigators.

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Municipal authorities have handed over the matter to the police, which has started investigating the circumstances leading to the fire. Officials are expected to examine whether the blaze was accidental or the result of deliberate sabotage.

Baijnath SDM and Nagar Parishad Executive Officer Sankalp Gautam said the administration was taking the matter seriously and that a detailed investigation was being conducted. He said that if anyone was found involved in the incident, strict action would be taken according to law.

The incident has also brought the security arrangements at the dumping site under scrutiny. Questions are being raised over how costly municipal machinery and other infrastructure were being protected and whether adequate surveillance arrangements were in place.

Authorities are now expected to ascertain the exact cause of the fire, assess the financial loss and fix responsibility, if any, for negligence or deliberate damage.