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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Fire at Nalagarh ethanol plant causes Rs 15-lakh loss

Fire at Nalagarh ethanol plant causes Rs 15-lakh loss

No loss of life has been reported, and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained

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Ambika Sharma
Solan, Updated At : 01:17 AM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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Fire rages at ethanol plant at Aduwal village in Nalagarh on Friday.
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An estimated loss of Rs 15 lakh was incurred at an ethanol manufacturing plant, Bharat Spirits Private Limited, located in Aduwal village, Nalagarh, after a fire broke out on the unit premises at around 9.20 pm last night. No loss of life has been reported, and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

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On receiving information, a team of 11 firemen along with fire tenders from the Nalagarh fire station rushed to the spot. It took around two-and-a-half hours to bring the flames under control. According to preliminary reports, the fire originated near the conveyor belt.

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Large plumes of smoke and flames were seen rising from the site as fire personnel worked aggressively to contain the blaze. The fire was prevented from spreading to other sections of the plant, thereby averting a much larger loss.

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“Timely action by the staff helped save property worth approximately Rs 70 lakh. Three fire tenders were deployed to extinguish the blaze at the industrial unit in Aduwal village, Nalagarh, last night,” said Santosh Sharma, Commandant, Home Guards, Solan.

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