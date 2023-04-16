Fire at Padhar SDM's office

Mandi, April 15
Several documents kept in the licencing branch of the Sub Divisional Magistrate’s office at the mini-secretariat building at Padhar in Mandi district were destroyed in a fire today.
However, no loss of life was reported in the incident. According to the police, computers, printers and other items of office use were burnt in the fire, which was brought under control.
A short circuit in the building was believed to be the reason for the fire breakout at the SDM office.
