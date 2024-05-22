Fire breaks out at Baddi scrap yard

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 21

Fire struck at a scrap yard belonging to M Rauf Enterprises at Thana village in Baddi industrial area today when sparks emanating from a corner of the yard spread to the entire plot within a short time.

No loss of life was reported. Huge plumes of fire were seen emanating from the yard as highly inflammable material like chemical-laced drums lying there caught fire. The yard was used to wash drums and recycle plastic scrap. Chemicals like alum and lime were used in the process.

Onlookers said the spark of an unattended fire ignited by some locals in yard’s periphery fuelled the fire which spread within no time due to the inflammable material stacked there.

Sonakshi Tomar, Chief Executive Office, Baddi, said discarded chemical-laced drums and shampoo were dumped at the site which owing to inflammable nature caught fire. She said it was being ascertained whether the unit had the requisite permissions to store inflammable material following which further action would be initiated.

The staff of the Fire Department faced a major challenge in dousing the flames as chemicals in the yard fuelled the fire.

Santosh Sharma, Commandant, Home Guards, said though the fire erupted at 10:30 am this morning, the information was received at 11:30 am following which fire tenders from Baddi were rushed to the spot.

Given the intensity of the fire as many as eight fire tenders were pressed into service. Three fire tenders from Baddi, two from Nalagarh and another three from private factories including Vardhman Textiles and TVS Motors were sent to the yard for dousing the flames. The fire was brought under control by the evening.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Baddi #Solan