Fire breaks out at commercial building in Shimla's Sanjauli, local administration rushes to spot

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 1

A fire broke out in a commercial building in Shimla's Sanjauli on Thursday.

Besides food joint—Diamond—several banking and educational institutions are located in the building, named Chhajta Heights.

The building is said to be owned by Congress leader Yashwant Chhajta.

Fire fighting vehicles have reached the spot and local administration has been engaged in exercise to douse the flames.

So far, the actual cause to fire couldn’t be ascertained.

#Congress #Shimla