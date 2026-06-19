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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Fire breaks out at ethanol plant in Nalagarh’s Aduwal village

Fire breaks out at ethanol plant in Nalagarh’s Aduwal village

Timely action by firefighters prevents major damage; no casualties reported

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 06:31 PM Jun 19, 2026 IST
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Fire broke out at an ethanol manufacturing unit at Aduwal village in Nalagarh. Tribune photo
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A fire that broke out at an ethanol manufacturing plant, Bharat Spirits Private Limited, at Aduwal village in Nalagarh last night caused losses estimated at Rs 15 lakh.

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No loss of life was reported in the incident, and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

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A crew of 11 firemen, along with fire tenders from the Nalagarh Fire Station, rushed to the spot after receiving information about the blaze at around 9.20 pm. According to preliminary reports, the fire erupted near the conveyor belt and took nearly two-and-a-half hours to extinguish.

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Huge plumes of smoke and flames were seen rising from the site as firefighters worked aggressively to contain the blaze. The fire was prevented from spreading to other sections of the plant, thereby averting major losses.

“Timely action by the staff helped save property valued at Rs 70 lakh. Three fire tenders were deployed to extinguish the fire that broke out at the industrial unit in Aduwal village, Nalagarh, last night,” said Santosh Sharma, Commandant, Home Guards, Solan.

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