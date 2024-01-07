Fire breaks out at house near Mall Road

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 6

A major fire broke out in an apartment at the Post and Telecom Colony near the Mall Road on Saturday.

After receiving information about the incident, firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire, but considerable damage had been done by then. Plumes of smoke emanated from the building and residents of nearby apartments were evacuated. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident, said the police.

As per initial investigation, a short circuit could have ignited the fire that damaged furniture, windows and other personal belongings of the residents.

