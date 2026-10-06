Fire breaks out at packaging unit in Baddi, 7 fire tenders deployed

A massive fire broke out at an industrial unit, Winttech Packaging, at Thana village in the Baddi industrial area on Monday evening.

Though no loss of life was reported, the blaze which spread rapidly, engulfed an entire floor of the company.

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Police and fire department teams rushed to the spot after on receiving information. Around seven fire tenders, including four from Baddi, one from Nalagarh and two from nearby industrial units, were pressed into service to contain the blaze.

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The company is primarily engaged in manufacturing pharmaceutical packaging foils. Since chemicals are used in the manufactured process, it triggered the fire from the manufacturing section which soon spread to the entire floor owing to inflammable material. Firefighters used foam to bring the blaze under control.

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Baddi SDM Dr Sanjeev Kumar said the police and fire fighting teams reached the spot immediately after getting the information. “Around seven fire tenders were deployed. The fire has been brought largely under control and efforts were on to douse the remaining flames,” he said.

He added that no loss of life had been reported. The extent of damage would be assessed by a team from the departments concerned.

The incident has once again raised questions over fire safety arrangements in the industrial units. It has also come to light that the company did not have an effective firefighting system in place.

According to reports, only three or four fire extinguishers were available at the company. Some of them reportedly dated back to 2022, raising questions over whether they had been refilled and serviced on time.

The monitoring of fire safety standards in the BBN industrial belt has come under scrutiny amid a series of fire incidents in industrial units. Despite the major fires erupting in various units every now and then, alleged lapses in safety standards continue to be reported.