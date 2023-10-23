Fire breaks out at wooden building in Tutikandi area

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 22

A massive fire broke out at an old wooden building in the Tutikandi area this morning.

As per information, a two-storey wooden building, housing four flats, was completely gutted in fire before the fire tenders pressed into service could douse the flames.

No loss of life was reported in the incident. Only one family resided in the building and the rest of it had been lying empty. The family was away when the incident took place.

Initial investigation revealed short-circuit as the cause of the fire.

