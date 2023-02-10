Fire breaks out in 2 huts near Amb, four minors burnt alive

Our Correspondent

Una, February 9

Four minors, including three siblings, were burnt alive in a fire that broke out in two thatched huts of migrant workers in Bane di Hatti village near Amb in the district late last night.

CM, HIS Deputy MOURN DEATHS Dharamsala: CM Sukhvinder Sukhu and Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri expressed grief over the death of four minors in a fire incident near Amb. “The govt stands by the families of the victims in this hour of sorrow. Directions have been issued to the administration to provide immediate relief to them,” the CM said. Meanwhile, Agnihotri prayed for the peace of the departed souls and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family members. TNS

According to police sources, the incident took place around 11 pm. The victims, identified as Shivam Kumar (6), Bholu Kumar (7), Neetu Kumari (17) and Sonu Kumar (17) were, sleeping in a hut when it caught fire. Before anybody could launch a rescue operation, the fire engulfed the dwelling, reducing it to ashes within minutes.

Shivam, Bholu and Neetu were the children of Ramesh Das, while Sonu Kumar, a relative, was the son of Kali Das, all natives of Darbhanga in Bihar.

Ramesh said his wife and he were sleeping in another hut and suddenly, they heard people shouting. When they rushed out, the hut where their children were sleeping had caught fire. He said the family had lit a fire outside the hut where they all sat till late evening before sleeping.

The fire brigade was summoned, but it was too late by the time it arrived.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Arijit Sen Thakur said the bodies were sent to the district hospital for the autopsy, where the cause of death was ascertained as extensive burning. “A case of negligence is being registered. The bodies have been handed over to the parents,” the SP added.

The district administration rendered immediate relief

to the families.