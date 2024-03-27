Fire breaks out in Baddi factory

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 26

A massive fire broke out at a ceiling fan manufacturing unit at Katha in Baddi industrial area this evening. One worker sustained injuries, informed police officials. The fire staff was informed about 5:37 pm following which the fire tenders from Baddi were rushed to the spot.

Commandant Home Guards Santosh Sharma informed that 13 fire tenders had been pressed into service. Given the intensity of the fire, two fire tenders from Solan and Parwanoo have been kept ready.

The fire broke out in the workshop which housed inflammable material like paints. It was yet to be controlled after several hours till the filing of this report.

This is the second major fire incident after February 2 in this industrial cluster. Nine lives were lost in that fire which had erupted at a perfume manufacturing unit.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Baddi #Solan