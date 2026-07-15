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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Fire breaks out in Kullu house, three of family seriously hurt

Fire breaks out in Kullu house, three of family seriously hurt

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Abhinav Vashisht
Kullu, Updated At : 10:16 PM Jul 15, 2026 IST
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A fire victim being taken in an ambulance in Kullu.
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Three members of a family suffered severe burn injuries when a devastating fire broke out due to an LPG cylinder leak in their house at Hurla panchayat in Bhuntar subdivision of Kullu district on Wednesday. The accident occurred around 8.15 am while food was being cooked in the kitchen of the house. Flames rapidly engulfed the kitchen and spread quickly. The injured were identified as Kamla Devi, wife of Swaru Ram, her son Gyan Chand and Pinky, daughter of Swaru Ram’s brother Gangoo Ram.

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The injured were first taken to the Community Health Centre at Tegubehar but considering their severe burn injuries, doctors referred them to the Regional Hospital, Kullu. However, as their condition worsened, the Kullu hospital doctors referred two of the injured to AIIMS, Bilaspur.

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Hurla panchayat president Vikesh Kumar urged the district administration to provide immediate financial assistance to the affected family.

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