Fire breaks out in new OPD block at IGMC

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, April 27

A massive fire broke out on the attic floor of the 13-storeyed new OPD block of Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) today morning.

The fire started following the leakage of LPG gas in the doctors’ canteen that was being run on this floor. The canteen and five doctors’ chambers were gutted in the fire. “The loss has been worth around Rs 60 lakh. Apart from the canteen and the doctors’ chambers, three lifts, too, have suffered damage. Luckily, there has been no loss of life or injury to anyone,” said IGMC Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Rahul Rao.

Chief Fire Officer Mahesh Sharma said they had not issued the NOC yet. He said the hospital administration had applied for it.

IGMC MS said hospital had applied for the NOC about one-and-half-month ago. He said they had clearances from Town & Country Planning

Even as the fire was doused before it could spread and cause major damage to the newly-inaugurated building and other buildings on the premises, the incident has brought to light a few alarming facts about fire safety at the IGMC. To begin with, the new OPD block hasn’t got the NOC from the Fire Department, although the OPDs have started in the building.

“We have not issued the NOC yet. The hospital administration has applied for it. A Divisional Fire Officer has been asked to carry out the inspection of the building for issuing the NOC,” said Mahesh Sharma, Chief Fire Officer. Dr Rao said the hospital had applied for the fire NOC about one and half months ago. “We, however, have the clearances from Town and Country Planning,” he said.

An IGMC official, requesting anonymity, said making the building functional without the NOC from Fire Department is dangerous, especially in view of the massive footfall at the hospital. “Luckily, the fire started in the morning when there were only a few patients and they were evacuated safely. Had the fire broken around noon when there’s huge rush, there would have been a complete chaos,” he said.

Besides, running a canteen on the attic floor is also being questioned. According to a fireman, the attic floor had wooden ceiling and heavy wooden empanelling, making it vulnerable to fire. “Running a canteen on this floor is risky. Even controlling the fire was tough as the height of the ceiling is less, and the smoke was very dense. It was difficult to see around,” the fireman said.

Meanwhile, Chief Parliamentary Secretary (Health) Sanjay Awasthi has directed the hospital administration to take strict action against the canteen owner for negligence. Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur has urged the government and hospital administration to form a committee to investigate the incident.