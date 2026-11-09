Fire breaks out in residential building in Shimla
According to officials, the incident occurred on Sunday morning when the building caught fire and it quickly spread to the top floor, leading to panic
Officials from the fire department said the exact amount of loss suffered and the cause of the fire are being ascertained. Photo for representation
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A fire broke out in a residential building in Mehli area here resulting in a huge loss of property.
However, no loss of life was reported.
According to officials, the incident occurred on Sunday morning when the building caught fire and it quickly spread to the top floor, leading to panic.
Fire brigade reached the spot and put out the fire with the help of locals.
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Officials from the fire department said the exact amount of loss suffered and the cause of the fire are being ascertained.
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