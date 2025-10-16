Fire Dept cancels leave, deploys teams for Diwali

In view of the upcoming Diwali festival, the Fire Department in Kangra district has cancelled the leave of all its employees. From October 14 to 21, no staff member will be permitted to take leave and all personnel have been directed to remain stationed at their respective fire stations during this period.

According to official sources, fire tenders will be deployed at sensitive locations where firecrackers are sold — both before and during the festival — to ensure a swift response in case of emergencies. Instructions have been issued to all fire station in-charges across the district to remain on high alert.

The department has ramped up preparations to effectively handle any fire-related incidents during the festive season. Employees will work in 12-hour shifts, while inspections have been carried out at all major hydrants to ensure they are fully functional. Fire-fighting equipment and vehicles have also been checked and repaired wherever necessary.

Dharamsala Fire Officer Karam Chand Kashyap said the decision to suspend leave until October 21 was taken due to the heightened risk of fire incidents during Diwali celebrations.