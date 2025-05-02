Fire destroys canteen near Nauni agriculture varsity

A canteen located near the campus of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, caught fire last night, causing a loss of Rs 5 lakh. No one was present when the incident occurred. The fire spread within no time due to the presence of inflammable material like fuel and gutted the entire canteen along with ration, utensils, racks, cupboards etc. All materials were destroyed as the fire engulfed the canteen before the firemen arrived.

“Firefighters were informed about the incident around 10.20 pm on Wednesday and they took half an hour to reach the spot from Solan. A four-member team doused the flames with the help of a fire engine after several hours of efforts. The firefighters left around 6.45 am on Thursday after ensuring that the fire was completely doused and would not erupt again,” said Santosh Sharma, Commandant, Home Gurads.

Uday Thakur was running the canteen. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained but a short circuit was suspected to be the reason.