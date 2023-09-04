Fire engulfs 9 houses in Rohru

Shimla, September 3
A massive fire broke out and engulfed as many as nine houses in the Rohru area of Shimla district on late Saturday evening.
According to the police, though many houses suffered damage due to the fire, no loss of life was reported in the incident. Fire tenders were pressed into service, but damage to the houses had already been done.
State Education Minister Rohit Thakur and Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi visited Dharoti village, where the incident had taken place. They took stock of the situation and rehabilitation efforts.
The administration has made arrangements for the affected families and an immediate relief of Rs 10,000 has been provided to each family.
The police officials said as per the preliminary investigation, a shot-circuit was found to be the reason behind the fire. However, further investigation is underway and the police are trying to ascertain the exact cause of fire.
