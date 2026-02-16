Fire erupts at Baddi mall; canteen, chairs gutted

A fire erupted at a multiplex at Homeland City Mall on the Chakka road at Baddi on Sunday evening, causing a loss of Rs 50 lakh. However, no one was injured as no show was going on when the incident occurred.

The cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained. The fire gutted the canteen, chairs, screen as well as the music system. Some renovation work was underway at the multiplex but no show was running when the fire erupted.

The firefighters rushed to the spot upon receiving information at 9:55 pm on Sunday. A crew of 12 firemen with three fire engines from the Baddi fire station reached the multiplex and brought the blaze under control. The multiplex has been sealed. Commandant, Home Guards, Santosh Sharma said that timely action by the firefighters helped save property valued at Rs 5 crore.

A minor blaze also erupted in the multiplex in the afternoon on Monday but the staff brought it under control using the in-house fire extinguishers.