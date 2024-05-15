Fire erupts near Sanawar’s Lawrence school

Solan, May 14
A massive fire engulfed the pine forests around Lawrence School, Sanawar, this morning.
Plumes of thick smoke were seen billowing from the forest throughout the day as pine needles strewn over the forest floor caught fire in the hot and dry weather.
The fire started at the pine forest below the PD Field in the forested area near the Sanawar school at around 9.30 am.
Several hills on the Garkhal-Sanawar road were also charred in the blaze, turning them black.
The air was thick with smoke in the area and people with respiratory ailments experienced difficulties.
The forest staff was on its toes trying to contain the blaze, and the process took about five hours. No loss of life was reported due to the fire.
Kasauli SDM Narayan Chauhan said fire tenders were rushed from Parwanoo and Kasauli.
With no sign of rain, all hills around Sanawar as well as on the Garkhal-Chabbal road have witnessed fires.
