Fire incidents caused Rs 1.5-crore loss to forest properties in 2023

Dipender Manta

Mandi, December 31

Fire incidents reported across the state this year have caused an estimated loss of Rs 1.5 crore to forest properties. The data accessed by The Tribune from the Forest Department revealed that a total of 162 fire incidents were reported in different parts of the state this year, affecting around 1,710.97 hectares of forest area in Himachal.

Reportedly, in many cases, the fire was deliberately set by some miscreants in grasslands near the woods. As the blaze spread further and the flames engulfed the forest, vegetation in the area was destroyed.

The Chamba forest circle witnessed as many as 31 fire incidents, and the Dharamsala and Nahan circles saw 21 incidents each. A total of 17 fire incidents were reported from Mandi, while the Kullu circle logged 15 cases. In the Bilaspur circle, only two cases were reported this year, the lowest in the state.

As per the data, around 740.5 hectares of forest area were affected in the Chamba circle this year because of fire incidents, 172.1 hectares in Rampur circle, 164.15 hectares of forest land in Kullu circle and 120.82 hectares in Dharamsala. Further, 133.1 hectares of the woods in Shimla and 106.8 hectares in the Mandi circle were affected in such incidents.

This is a dip from the 843 fire incidents registered in the state last year that had resulted in a loss of Rs 1.37 crore to forest properties.

The forest authorities in the state find it difficult to prevent fire incidents during the winter season as miscreants often set grasslands ablaze, leading to damage to the nearby forest areas. The Forest Department is seeking community involvement to rein in such incidents.

The Chief Conservator of the Forest Department in Mandi, Ajit Thakur, told The Tribune that to check forest fires, the department has been enlightening residents about the issue. Besides, the department is also roping in mahila mandals and gram panchayats to keep tabs on such offenders.

