Fire station inaugurated at Boileauganj

Shimla, September 5
Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj inaugurated firefighting centre building constructed at a cost of Rs 3.35 crore at Boileauganj here today.
While inaugurating the facility, Bhardwaj said all modern and basic facilities had been made available for firefighters at the fire centre.
He said the state government had spent Rs 27.45 crore on 19 fire stations, sub fire stations, office buildings of fire stations in the last four-and-a-half years to cut down fire incidents.
“Construction of office buildings of fire station at Baddi, Mandi, Paonta Sahib and fire station at Jaisinghpur, Baijnath has been completed. Meanwhile, the work is in progress at fire sub stations at several places in the state ,” said the minister.
He further said that the government had given approval for purchase of 34 new fire fighting vehicles and 358 new posts have been created under various categories.
