Firearms banned during Navratras in Jwalamukhi

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 22

The Kangra district administration has banned carrying of firearms in the Jwalamukhi area from April 2 to 10 due to Navratras. Thousands of pilgrims are expected to pay obeisance at the Jwalamukhi temple during the Navratras.

It is after two years that the pilgrims will be allowed to visit the temple without major restrictions, which were imposed due to the Covid outbreak.

However, the district administration is yet to take a decision on allowing community kitchen along roads that were a common sight during Navratras before the Covid outbreak.