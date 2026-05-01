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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Firearms banned in Kangra ahead of local body elections

Firearms banned in Kangra ahead of local body elections

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Our Correspondent
Dharamsala, Updated At : 08:59 AM May 01, 2026 IST
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District Magistrate Hemraj Bairwa has banned the carrying of firearms and lethal weapons across District Kangra ahead of the Municipal Body Elections-2026 and Panchayati Raj Elections-2026, in a move aimed at maintaining law and order and ensuring free, fair and peaceful polls.

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Exercising powers under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the order prohibits any individual within the district’s territorial limits—except law enforcement agencies—from carrying weapons.

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The directive also requires all licensed arms holders to deposit their weapons immediately at the nearest police station or with an authorised arms dealer.

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The order has come into force with immediate effect and will remain in place until the declaration of the results of the Panchayati Raj Elections.

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