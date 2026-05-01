Firearms banned in Kangra ahead of local body elections

District Magistrate Hemraj Bairwa has banned the carrying of firearms and lethal weapons across District Kangra ahead of the Municipal Body Elections-2026 and Panchayati Raj Elections-2026, in a move aimed at maintaining law and order and ensuring free, fair and peaceful polls.

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Exercising powers under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the order prohibits any individual within the district’s territorial limits—except law enforcement agencies—from carrying weapons.

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The directive also requires all licensed arms holders to deposit their weapons immediately at the nearest police station or with an authorised arms dealer.

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The order has come into force with immediate effect and will remain in place until the declaration of the results of the Panchayati Raj Elections.