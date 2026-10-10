Firecracker sale without licence not allowed in Shimla, says DC

In view of the upcoming Diwali festival, the Shimla district administration has stated that no one will be allowed to sell or store firecrackers without a valid licence. Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap issued the order while chairing a meeting with the departments concerned and stakeholders regarding the sale, storage and security arrangements for firecrackers in the district on Thursday.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the sale, storage, transportation and distribution of firecrackers in the district would be allowed in accordance with the Explosives Act, 1884; the Explosives Rules, 2008; and the conditions of licences and permits issued by the competent authority. He advised people to only purchase firecrackers from licensed manufacturers and authorised suppliers.

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Kashyap instructed retailers to maintain proper registers of the opening stock, quantity purchased, supplier’s name, quantity sold and the closing stock. “These records should be made available for inspection by authorised officials,” he added.

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He said, “The shop should be on the ground floor and have independent entry and emergency exits. Doors should open outwards. The premises should be accessible to firefighters and the shop should not be located in a basement, mezzanine or below residential floors. The electrical wiring should be safe and secure.”

Kashyap said, “Also, flammable materials should not be allowed to accumulate around shops and the entry and exit routes should be kept completely open. Smoking, the use of matches, candles, oil lamps or any other ignition source is prohibited in or around firecracker shops. Unnecessary handling of fireworks in the shop should also be avoided.”

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The Deputy Commissioner said that setting up temporary shops would require separate permission from the competent authority and fulfiling the prescribed licensing requirements. He directed the stakeholders to immediately report the incident of fire, explosion, missing firecrackers, shortage of stock without any explanation or any other serious incident to the nearest police station and the licensing authority concerned.