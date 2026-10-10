DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Firecracker sale without licence not allowed in Shimla, says DC

Firecracker sale without licence not allowed in Shimla, says DC

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:35 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Anupam Kashyap, Shimla Deputy Commissioner
Advertisement

In view of the upcoming Diwali festival, the Shimla district administration has stated that no one will be allowed to sell or store firecrackers without a valid licence. Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap issued the order while chairing a meeting with the departments concerned and stakeholders regarding the sale, storage and security arrangements for firecrackers in the district on Thursday.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the sale, storage, transportation and distribution of firecrackers in the district would be allowed in accordance with the Explosives Act, 1884; the Explosives Rules, 2008; and the conditions of licences and permits issued by the competent authority. He advised people to only purchase firecrackers from licensed manufacturers and authorised suppliers.

Advertisement

Kashyap instructed retailers to maintain proper registers of the opening stock, quantity purchased, supplier’s name, quantity sold and the closing stock. “These records should be made available for inspection by authorised officials,” he added.

Advertisement

He said, “The shop should be on the ground floor and have independent entry and emergency exits. Doors should open outwards. The premises should be accessible to firefighters and the shop should not be located in a basement, mezzanine or below residential floors. The electrical wiring should be safe and secure.”

Kashyap said, “Also, flammable materials should not be allowed to accumulate around shops and the entry and exit routes should be kept completely open. Smoking, the use of matches, candles, oil lamps or any other ignition source is prohibited in or around firecracker shops. Unnecessary handling of fireworks in the shop should also be avoided.”

Advertisement

The Deputy Commissioner said that setting up temporary shops would require separate permission from the competent authority and fulfiling the prescribed licensing requirements. He directed the stakeholders to immediately report the incident of fire, explosion, missing firecrackers, shortage of stock without any explanation or any other serious incident to the nearest police station and the licensing authority concerned.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts