Firecrackers seized from defunct factory in Baddi

Days before Diwali, a large quantity of firecrackers was recovered from a defunct factory located at Saned village in Baddi on Saturday.

The Manpura police received a tip-off about the consignment being packed at the defunct Pyramid Electronics factory while patrolling the area. A police team searched the factory premises and recovered a significant quantity of ‘pop-up’ firecrackers, designed to detonate upon being thrown on the ground.

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The items seized included loose plastic crackers from 14 cardboard boxes, sealed plastic packets from 16 cardboard boxes and small boxes stored in nine large plastic sacks. Besides, the team also seized several large cardboard cartons.

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Superintendent of Police Vinod Dhiman said, “The caretaker present at the defunct factory failed to produce a valid licence, permit or documentation authorising the storage and packing of these firecrackers. A case has been registered against the accused under Section 288 of the BNS for negligent conduct with respect to explosive substances.”

The Baddi police observed that the storage and packing of firecrackers and explosive materials must strictly adhere to prescribed safety standards and valid legal permits. Anyone found violating these regulations would face stringent legal action, the police officials added.

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The police have urged the public to immediately report any instance of illegal manufacturing, packing or storage of firecrackers to help curb any untoward incidents.